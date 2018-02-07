O'Leary rides Boeing to win CNBC Stock draft competition

Kevin O'Leary, AKA "Mr. Wonderful," took down seven other teams in the CNBC Stock Draft contest that ran from April 27 (the date of the NFL Draft) until last Friday, the day before the Super Bowl.

Each team picked two stocks a year ago on CNBC's "Power Lunch" and the winner was determined by average percentage change, not including dividends.

O'Leary picked Apple with the first overall selection in the draft, but it rose only 11.6 percent during the contest. His second pick, Boeing, rose 90 percent, pushing his combined portfolio up 51 percent.

He beat Todd Gordon, who was up 43 percent with Tesla and Netflix and the Beardstown Ladies, who returned 42 percent thanks to Amazon and Facebook.

Tim Seymour held the lead for a long time, but his risky bets on Valeant (up 92 percent) and Mattel (down 27 percent) faded in the final two weeks.