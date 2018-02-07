Tesla sales and service chief leaves for Lyft COO role, won't be replaced

Tesla's former head of global sales and service, Jon McNeill, has joined Lyft as Chief Operating Officer, Lyft announced on Wednesday. The ride-hailing company is currently valued at $11.5 billion.

On its Q4 2017 earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, Elon Musk said that Tesla has no plans to replace McNeill, and that the company's sales and service staff will now report directly to him.

In his role as global sales and service president, Jon McNeill stood to earn a $700,000 bonus if the company met its vehicle delivery target during the last two quarters of 2017, a task made nearly impossible by delays to Model 3 production.

McNeill was known for personally responding to Tesla customers who were angry over service issues on online forums.

McNeill's is one of a series of high-profile departures from Tesla in recent months. Among other departures, Lyft competitors Uber recruited a former lead battery engineer, Celina Mikolajczak, to head up its flying car initiative.