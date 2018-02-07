Tesla will begin investing in a Model Y crossover in late 2018

Tesla will begin making capital investments for its planned Model Y crossover late in the third quarter or in the fourth quarter of 2018, CEO Elon Musk said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The company wants to design the vehicle so that it removes as many of the headaches Tesla had to go through to produce earlier models. Musk spent at least one Thanksgiving working at the Gigafactory, which he does not want to repeat, he said.

He also said he may delve more into details about the Model Y on another earnings call later in the year. Tesla reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017 on Wednesday.