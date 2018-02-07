This Paris hotel is the most romantic in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Maison Souquet's TripAdvisor profile touts hundreds of positive reviews, with 93 percent of them ranking the hotel as "excellent." Customers raved about the hotel's private spa and hospitality.

"[T]he vibe is a quiet understated privacy. Maison Souquet do romance in the way it should be done: classy, a little risqué, and devoid of anything remotely resembling that of a hallmark moment," writes one TripAdvsior reviewer.

Other top hotels for romance

The world's second-ranked Top Hotel for Romance for 2018 is the Nayara Springs hotel in La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica, followed by Lani's Suites de Luxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain.

But if you're gunning for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, you don't have to travel to far-flung, international locations. Instead, you might want to consider opting for Ohio — the Top Hotel for Romance for 2018 in the U.S. according to TripAdvisor is Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio. Belamere, which typically has a rate of $218 per night, beat out stereotypical, romantic accommodations like Park Avenue penthouses and oceanfront rooms.



So what makes Belamere so swoon-worthy to TripAdvisor reviewers? Couples can pick from a selection of suites, ranging from the Ultimate Jacuzzi Suite to the Grand Royal Swimming Pool Suite. And Belamere also offers romantic add-on amenities, like an Anniversary Package for $125, which includes rose petals in the shape of a heart on the bed, pre-lit candles, a restaurant gift card and two aromatherapy packets.

Snagging the second spot on TripAdvisor's Top Hotels for Romance in the U.S. is the Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, California, which offers a heated pool and spa among pretty palm trees and poolside fire pits.