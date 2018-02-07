VISIT CNBC.COM

This Paris hotel is the most romantic in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Whether it's the glittering Eiffel Tower or the smell of fresh baguettes wafting through the air, Paris is known for romance.

Now, the City of Light is officially home to the world's Top Hotel for Romance for 2018, according to TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice awards. The Maison Souquet, billed as having luxurious interiors and romantic ambiance, cinched the top spot on TripAdvisor's ranking.

The five-star hotel is located off the Rue de Bruxelles, steps away from the famed Moulin Rouge. It has only 20 rooms, but boasts a spa, bar and butler service. Guests can choose from two-bedroom suites, junior suites or deluxe rooms, each featuring different interiors. Every morning, breakfast is served in the hotel's winter garden.

Romantic offers at the Maison Souquet include the Parisian Romance package, which features a "rain of rose petals" on the first night of your stay and a bottle of champagne, among other amenities. Currently, rates for the Maison Souquet are priced at around $380 per night.

The hotel's decor was created by renowned French interior designer Jacques Garcia and is described on the hotel's site as an, "unaffected combination of Arabian style and Napoleon III plush in an eclectic collection of furniture, artwork, and paintings whose authenticity infuses the spirit of the place, magical and enchanting."

Maison Souquet's TripAdvisor profile touts hundreds of positive reviews, with 93 percent of them ranking the hotel as "excellent." Customers raved about the hotel's private spa and hospitality.

"[T]he vibe is a quiet understated privacy. Maison Souquet do romance in the way it should be done: classy, a little risqué, and devoid of anything remotely resembling that of a hallmark moment," writes one TripAdvsior reviewer.

Other top hotels for romance

The world's second-ranked Top Hotel for Romance for 2018 is the Nayara Springs hotel in La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica, followed by Lani's Suites de Luxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain.

But if you're gunning for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, you don't have to travel to far-flung, international locations. Instead, you might want to consider opting for Ohio — the Top Hotel for Romance for 2018 in the U.S. according to TripAdvisor is Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio. Belamere, which typically has a rate of $218 per night, beat out stereotypical, romantic accommodations like Park Avenue penthouses and oceanfront rooms.

So what makes Belamere so swoon-worthy to TripAdvisor reviewers? Couples can pick from a selection of suites, ranging from the Ultimate Jacuzzi Suite to the Grand Royal Swimming Pool Suite. And Belamere also offers romantic add-on amenities, like an Anniversary Package for $125, which includes rose petals in the shape of a heart on the bed, pre-lit candles, a restaurant gift card and two aromatherapy packets.

Snagging the second spot on TripAdvisor's Top Hotels for Romance in the U.S. is the Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, California, which offers a heated pool and spa among pretty palm trees and poolside fire pits.

Rounding out the top three is Land's End Inn in Provincetown, Massachusetts, which features ocean view rooms and a short walk to the downtown area.

TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards are based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

