Trump backs bipartisan budget agreement, calls on Congress to 'support our troops'

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter on Wednesday to praise a deal on government spending struck by bipartisan Senate leaders.

"The Budget Agreement today is so important for our great Military. It ends the dangerous sequester and gives Secretary Mattis what he needs to keep America Great. Republicans and Democrats must support our troops and support this Bill!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

The deal, which extends government spending for two years, would increase current budget caps by roughly $300 billion. As Trump was keen to note, it includes a major bump in military spending, with smaller increases for domestic programs, and authorizes funds for disaster aid, community health centers, the Children's Health Insurance Program and combating the opioid crisis.

Leaders on both sides have spoken out in support of the deal, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called it a "win for the American people" and a "genuine breakthrough."

Despite the optimism, it was unclear if the deal had enough support in the House

News of the agreement comes ahead of the potential government shutdown at the end of Thursday, which would mark the second time in a month government funding has lapsed.