President Donald Trump's staff secretary, Rob Porter, resigned Wednesday from the White House after two ex-wives told a newspaper he had physically and verbally abused them.

One of the women said Porter, who denies the allegations, choked and punched her during their five-year marriage, according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Mail.

The woman, Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, spoke out after Tuesday's report in the Daily Mail that quoted his second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, saying he had on one occasion dragged her wet and naked out of a shower during an argument.

Willoughby told the newspaper that Porter called her a "f---ing b---" during their honeymoon, and she months later obtained a protective order against him, she told the newspaper.

The Daily Mail ran photos of Holderness with a black eye that she said resulted from Porter hitting her.

Both women said that they were interviewed by the FBI as part of a screening process for Porter to obtain a security clearance, which he has not been granted. Holderness told the Daily Mail she shared photos of her injuries with the FBI.

In the Daily Mail's first story Tuesday, Porter's boss, White House chief of staff John Kelly, strongly defended him.

Porter, whom the newspaper says is dating White House communications chief Hope Hicks, will stay with the White House for the moment to help oversee a transition period, according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Porter's job responsibilities included vetting documents and other information that Trump sees.

"I don't know," Sanders told reporters Wednesday when asked whether Trump had concerns about Porter's alleged conduct and the photos of his bruised ex-wife.

A Business Insider article in September called Porter "a little-known White House aide who has avoided getting caught up in any of the West Wing drama that has plagued the administration for the better part of seven months."

A former aide to Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Porter went to Harvard University with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a senior advisor to Trump.

"It's incredibly discouraging to see such a vile attack on such a decent man," Hatch told the Washington Post on Tuesday.

"Shame on any publication that would print this — and shame on the politically motivated, morally bankrupt character assassins that would attempt to sully a man's good name," Hatch said.

However, Hatch sharply changed his tune after Porter announced his resignation Wednesday. In a tweeted statement, Hatch said he was "heartbroken by the allegations" against Porter.

Porter's resignation makes him the last of five Trump aides seen together in an iconic, "Reservoir Dogs"-like photo to leave his administration or presidential campaign before they would have preferred.