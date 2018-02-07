Here's what the super rich around the world like to do in their spare time

As self-made millionaire and author Steve Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think," rich people don't just focus on earning — they focus on money-making activities they enjoy: "They parlay a love for real estate into property speculation; a passion for beautiful paintings into investment art; or a flair for numbers into buying and selling stocks."

By doing so, they're making money while they're working and while enjoying hobbies.

"To the average person, it looks like the rich are working all the time," continues Siebold, "but one of the smartest strategies of the world class is doing what they love and finding a way to get paid for it."

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up the top 15 interests of the world's wealthiest people.