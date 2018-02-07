VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's what the super rich around the world like to do in their spare time

Eric Raptosh| Blend Images | Getty Images

The wealthiest, most successful people have a knack for getting paid to do what they love. Not surprisingly, the leading passion among the super rich is business.

That's according to research firm Wealth-X, which compiles the top 30 interests, passions and hobbies of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (the UHNW) in its latest report.

As self-made millionaire and author Steve Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think," rich people don't just focus on earning — they focus on money-making activities they enjoy: "They parlay a love for real estate into property speculation; a passion for beautiful paintings into investment art; or a flair for numbers into buying and selling stocks."

By doing so, they're making money while they're working and while enjoying hobbies.

"To the average person, it looks like the rich are working all the time," continues Siebold, "but one of the smartest strategies of the world class is doing what they love and finding a way to get paid for it."

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up the top 15 interests of the world's wealthiest people.

15. Music

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 8.9 percent

14. Art

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 9.2 percent

13. Family

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 13.2 percent

Investing in these stocks would have made you rich by now — here's other ways to invest your money
12. Travel

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 13.8 percent

11. Politics

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 13.9 percent

10. Real Estate

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 14.4 percent

Millennials are making a big mistake by not owning a home, says one financial expert
9. Aviation

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 14.5 percent

8. Technology

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 14.6 percent

7. Public Speaking

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 15.2 percent

Here's how to spend almost $7,000 in one day, eating your way across New York City
6. Outdoors

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 17.3 percent

5. Education

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 17.8 percent

4. Finance

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 28.3 percent

Sleep in glass pods suspended 1,200 ft. up the side of mountain in Peru's Sacred Valley
3. Sports

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 33.0 percent

2. Philanthropy

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 38.6 percent

1. Business

Percentage of all UHNW interested: 56.9 percent

Wealth-X also looked at how the interests of UHNW individuals vary by geographic region, age and gender.

For example, "North American UHNW have the highest incidence for philanthropy, outdoors, public speaking, writing and law," Wealth-X reports, while European UHNW score the highest for travel, art, music, vehicles, food, science, collectibles and languages."

When broken down by gender, the top interest for male UHNW was business, followed by sports and philanthropy. For female UHNW, the top interest was philanthropy, followed by business and art.

For more insights, see the full report from Wealth-X.

Don't miss: Here's what events you'll find the top 1% socializing at this fall and winter

Eat, drink and sleep in this amazing underwater hotel room
