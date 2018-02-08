A Tesla self-driving blind spot that few are focusing on

"Ford and GM have lots of self-driving patents. ... I think this speaks volumes. Many think self-driving is a huge opportunity for Tesla," said Dex Wheeler, chief analyst at intellectual property research and asset management firm M-CAM International. M-CAM, which creates and manages an index of innovative companies — based on analysis of IP value — for CNBC, the CNBC IQ Index 100, has never included Tesla.

The overall number of patents from the auto sector has been growing rapidly in recent years.

The obvious response is as follows: Tesla doesn't believe in patents, and anyone familiar with the company would know that. Elon Musk penned a famous letter in July 2014 explaining his views on patents and why Tesla would give them all away. But the truth is different.

Tesla continues to patent technology, just not related to autonomous vehicles. While its overall pace of patenting is below that of peer companies, recent Tesla patents involve interesting uses of battery technology. One example: a swapping mechanism that would allow semi trucks to replace batteries rather than recharge while on long-distance routes. Tesla also has patents covering energy storage, a key area for the the end-to-end solution in Musk's grand vision that bridges electric cars and solar power and energy storage.

There have also been indications from the major players in the autonomous vehicles race that they will avoid the kind of IP legal war that consumed the software industry as it saw exponential growth in the 1990s. In addition, Ford, Honda Motor, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Tesla are among the members of the LOT Network, a nonprofit consortium in which companies pledge to continue to make their patents available to all members even if they sell them to another firm. It's just that when it comes to self-driving, Tesla is the member that seems to have the least patents to share.

