Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Expedia stock plummeted over 18 percent in extended trading. The travel company's financials fell below expectations on top and bottom lines, with revenue just missing Wall Street predictions and earnings per share missed by a margin of 31 cents.

It reported an increase in bookings that was slightly higher than anticipated, but the intense competition and other difficulties of the online travel industry made it difficult for Expedia to succeed.

FireEye shares jumped more than 13 percent after the bell. The cybersecurity software firm reported financials that surpassed Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines. Earnings surprised analysts with EPS of 1 cent, as opposed to predictions of a loss. Revenue is up 10% year-over-year. Growth in every product group and region. Guidance is very strong for earnings and revenue.

Shares of Nvidia climbed more than 12 percent after hours. The semiconductor company reported EPS of $1.78 and revenue of $2.91 billion, exceeding analyst predictions of $1.17 EPS and $2.69 billion of revenue. Nvidia also announced very strong guidance for the upcoming year.

Cryptocurrency demand contributed to sales growth for Nvidia's Pascal-generation graphics processing units for gaming.

Woodward stock plunged more than 9 percent in the extended session. Boeing was rumored to be in talks with Woodward earlier on Thursday about buying the aircraft parts manufacturer, but Woodward declared that the two are not in talks.

Activision Blizzard stock rose nearly 2 percent after the bell. The interactive entertainment company called this quarter a "record quarter to cap off a record year." Financials surpassed Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines and showed very strong guidance for the upcoming year.

Skechers shares climbed over 4 percent in extended trading. The footwear company announced record full-year 2017 sales and a 52.6 percent increase in total international wholesale and retail sales. Earnings and revenue both surpassed analysts' predictions.

Shares of Zillow fell more than 7 percent after hours. The online real estate database company reported financials that disappointed Wall Street, including high net losses.

Qualcomm stock rose nearly 1 percent in the extended session. The semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company announced on Thursday that its board of directors unanimously rejected an acquisition proposal from competitor Broadcom.