AT&T cliff-hanger hangs over expected exuberant 2018 M&A

The most important deal of 2018 is one that was reached more than a year ago.

AT&T and Time Warner are headed to court in next month to defend their $85 billion deal, announced in 2016. The trial, set to begin in March, will mark first time the Justice Department has challenged a vertical acquisition (purchase of a supplier, rather than a competitor) since 1977.

While deal makers have plenty to be optimistic about— low rates, rapid industry transformation, tax code clarity — the case will set the tone on the Trump administration's tolerance for mega-deals.

So far, they have progressing as if under the status quo.

"I don't think it's become clear enough as to what the hot button issues are. People seem to be operating under what have been the historic norms," said Robin Rankin, co-head of mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse.

If the administration breaks with a more than three-decade trend of approving vertical deals, it would force advisers to reassess all that they had previously accepted as certain. It would mean deals they previously thought would sure to be approved could face hurdles anew.

This uncertainty would extend to Disney's acquisition of $52.4 billion worth of assets from 21st Century Fox, which, though not vertical, will test the Trump administration's attitude toward movie studio combination. It may even reach, though less likely, upcoming deal talks between CBS and Viacom, should those result in a deal.

Meantime, the Trump administration is scrutinizing other deal approvals. Last week, the Justice Department requested more information on CVS Health's plan to acquire Aetna.