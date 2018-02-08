Retail

AT&T cliff-hanger hangs over expected exuberant 2018 M&A

The most important deal of 2018 is one that was reached more than a year ago.

AT&T and Time Warner are headed to court in next month to defend their $85 billion deal, announced in 2016. The trial, set to begin in March, will mark first time the Justice Department has challenged a vertical acquisition (purchase of a supplier, rather than a competitor) since 1977.

While deal makers have plenty to be optimistic about— low rates, rapid industry transformation, tax code clarity — the case will set the tone on the Trump administration's tolerance for mega-deals.

So far, they have progressing as if under the status quo.

"I don't think it's become clear enough as to what the hot button issues are. People seem to be operating under what have been the historic norms," said Robin Rankin, co-head of mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse.

If the administration breaks with a more than three-decade trend of approving vertical deals, it would force advisers to reassess all that they had previously accepted as certain. It would mean deals they previously thought would sure to be approved could face hurdles anew.

This uncertainty would extend to Disney's acquisition of $52.4 billion worth of assets from 21st Century Fox, which, though not vertical, will test the Trump administration's attitude toward movie studio combination. It may even reach, though less likely, upcoming deal talks between CBS and Viacom, should those result in a deal.

Meantime, the Trump administration is scrutinizing other deal approvals. Last week, the Justice Department requested more information on CVS Health's plan to acquire Aetna.

Pay Up

As the investors and companies await more clarity on the Trump's approach to regulation, the stock market has been ticking further and further up to record highs. (This weeks gyrations aside).

Stocks reached a post-crisis peak in 2017, according to a report by Citi's Financial Strategy and Solutions Group. Deal valuations, meantime, are averaging 19 times equity value to earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), their highest since 2014, according to Dealogic.

"At least a few days ago, valuations were very high. That means deals are more expensive, and, for some, prohibitively so," James W. Woodall, CFO of Fidelity National Information Services told analysts on Tuesday.

"If we don't have deals that fit strategically or action where we don't meet our valuation screens, we'll certainly buy back shares."

So far this year, the value of deals have surged to $398 billion, according to Dealogic, the greatest since 2000. At the same time, the number of deals to date is at its lowest world-wide since 2005. While one month is by no means indicative of a broader year, the numbers show that demonstrate that fewer companies are partaking in the M&A frenzy.

Stock buy backs, meantime, have totalled $86 billion since January 1, according to Birinyi Associates, double the level of the same period last year.

"I think it's fair to say valuation has dragged on M&A somewhat," said said Russell Thomson, a managing partner of Deloitte & Touche's US M&A practice.

Drive for deals

Still, corporate drivers for M&A remain strong. There is clarity on the new tax code and, on a relative basis, low interest rates, despite more recent bond gyrations. In fact, if this week's volatility ultimately ends with lower, stabilized stock prices, it may even contribute to M&A.

"We entered 2018 with record M&A valuations. If the economic outlook remains largely unchanged, any downward pressure on valuations can be expected to motivate buyers that might be on the side-lines, said Cary Kochman, a co-head of global M&A at Citi.

"However, price stability is one of the key pillars of support for robust M&A activity. So any protracted period of volatility can correspondingly be expected to slow M&A activity."

One reason why M&A may break through uncertainty and volatility is the drive all companies have to acquire capabilities and technologies that help them adjust to industry transformation.

"In every industry, there is an aspect of technological disruption that is happening or will happen. What we're seeing that's different now is more companies are willing to address that through M&A," said Anu Aiyengar head of mergers and acquisitions for North America at J.P. Morgan.

