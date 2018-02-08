Barclays unveils best tech stocks to weather a market correction

Investors have been trying to navigate the week's volatile trading with savvy stock picks, and Barclays believes it's isolated key tech names for traders to watch.

Barclays advised clients to choose certain "storm riders," stocks that have a history of bouncing back quickly after a market correction.

And with the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 both down more than 6 percent over the past week, some Wall Street insights may be a welcome relief for battered brokers looking for a way to shake off the fall.

"Our analysis indicates that information technology hardware and data networking stocks typically provide less downside protection than the broader market during a correction. However, both segments have historically captured more upside in the three months following the bottom of a correction than the market," wrote Mark Moskowitz on Thursday.