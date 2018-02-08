California just gave coastal states a blueprint to block Trump’s offshore drilling plan

California Lieutenant Gov. Gavin Newsom, who chairs the commission, said the state will use "every tool available" to resist President Donald Trump's "cynical, regressive agenda."

"I am resolved that not a single drop from Trump's new oil plan ever makes landfall in California, where our leadership in reducing emissions and curbing pollution has enabled exceptional economic growth," Newsom said in a statement

The commission announced the plan ahead of a public meeting in Sacramento with the Trump administration to gather feedback on the offshore drilling schedule. It is the only meeting scheduled in California.

"Creating a Five Year Program is a very open and public process, and Secretary Zinke looks forward to meeting with more Governors and other coastal representatives who want to discuss the draft program," the Interior Department said in a statement.

Without pipeline infrastructure, energy companies would have to rely on an expensive alternative used in deepwater drilling, which involves pumping hydrocarbons into massive floating storage stations and transferring oil onto ships to be brought to market.

It's uncertain drillers are willing to shoulder that cost at a time of relatively low oil prices, when many companies are focusing on shorter-cycle development like production from onshore U.S. shale fields.

Blocking pipeline access will certainly create an obstacle, but piping oil is the best and safest way to transport it, said Grady Hurley, an oilfield and maritime attorney at law firm Jones Walker.

"If your main concern is environmental safety, I certainly would want a federally and state-regulated pipeline system in place as opposed to vessels carrying products that are subject to wind, weather, human nature and mechanical failures," he said.