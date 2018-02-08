California just gave coastal states a blueprint to block Trump’s offshore drilling plan

However, California has another trick up its sleeve: a federal law called the Coastal Zonal Management Act. The law, designed to boost federal and state cooperation in managing the nation's waters, gives states authority to review offshore federal and industrial activity that could impact their local environment.
The law was implemented after the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, which helped galvanize the modern environmentalism movement.
It allows states to review offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production to determine whether a project is consistent with state policy. Congress amended the law in 1990 to make it easier for states to review federal offshore leases after California lost a lawsuit against the Secretary of the Interior.
U.S. Outer Continental Shelf
The California Coastal Commission did not threaten to wield that authority on Wednesday, but a commission spokesperson told CNBC it is an option available to the state. The commission also sent a letter opposing offshore drilling to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Interior Department branch that manages the offshore lease schedule.
That strategy could provide a blueprint for other states.
Every state along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts in the Lower 48 United States has federally approved coastal management plans in place, allowing them to review whether federal offshore lease sales are consistent with those plans.
The governors of nearly all of those states — Democrats and Republicans alike — have publicly opposed Trump's plan to allow drilling off their shores.
Most have asked to be exempt from the offshore lease schedule after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tweeted that Florida would be excluded at the request of Florida Gov. Rick Scott, an ardent Trump ally.
The acting director of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management later clarified that Florida has not officially been granted a waiver.
Alabama's Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has expressed concern about the plan, but has not opposed it. Maine Gov. Paul LePage, also a Republican, supports offshore drilling, though the state's U.S. congressional delegation and both Senators oppose it.