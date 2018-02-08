An Indian-Russian supersonic missile could be a problem for China

Potential sales of the BrahMos are concerning for Beijing, said Sameer Patil, director of the Centre for International Security at Mumbai-based think-tank Gateway House.
The missile "will significantly upgrade military capabilities of any country buying it," he warned. "This is particularly true for some Southeast Asian countries, which have a territorial dispute with China."
China's foreign ministry has not yet responded to CNBC's request for comment.
The missile's current range means that "if India wanted to use it from the sea, it would have to get dangerously close to the enemy's shoreline," Joshi explained. "From the air, it would only be able to strike a limited number of Chinese targets in Tibet." But "Russia and India are working to double the range of the missile, and this will make it more flexible and dangerous," he added.
New Delhi and Beijing have a deep-seated rivalry characterized by border spats and suspicion of each another's political ambitions. Moscow, on the other hand, enjoys a strategic relationship with Beijing so Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be mindful of Chinese concerns when finalizing BrahMos sales.
Beijing boasts its own array of lethal arms, however, so it may be unfazed if neighbors acquire the supersonic device.
The country recently tested a new kind of ballistic missile with a hypersonic glider — vehicles that can fly at low-altitudes and avoid detection by radars — according to The Diplomat. Known as the DF-17, the medium-range rocket is the latest in Chinese hypersonic technology.
The BrahMos is a particularly relevant project for Moscow, explained Zoe Stanley-Lockman, a Singapore-based defense analyst: "BrahMos is one of a few Russo-Indian cooperative programs that Moscow uses to bolster its own defense industry and redirect part of the U.S. share of Indian arms imports away from Washington," she said.