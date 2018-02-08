When grandparents suddenly find themselves back in the child-rearing business, taxes are likely far from the forefront of their minds.

Nevertheless, it's well worth their time to explore tax breaks that could now be available, courtesy of their expanded role in their grandchild's life.

"If the child qualifies as a dependent, all tax deductions and credits that are available to the parent would be available to the grandparent," said Cari Weston, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs.