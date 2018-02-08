Here’s what Warren Buffett says to do when the market tanks

The U.S. stock market sell-off continued on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average entered correction territory, shedding over a thousand points, the third drop of at least 500 points in the last five days, and the S&P 500 dropped 3.7 percent to a new low for the week. That leaves many investors worried and wondering what to do.

During times of stress and uncertainty, Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett recommends keeping a level head. In response to wild market fluctuations back in 2016, he told CNBC that buy-and-hold is still the best strategy.

"Don't watch the market closely," he advised those worried about their retirement savings at the time. "If they're trying to buy and sell stocks, and worry when they go down a little bit … and think they should maybe sell them when they go up, they're not going to have very good results."