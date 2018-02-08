The pursuit of Olympic gold holds some powerful financial lessons.

For some athletes, what they learned on the Olympic ice has helped them transition to successful careers as financial advisors.

Eric Flaim won two Olympic silver medals for speed skating before finding a second career as a financial advisor. Now managing director at Estate Planners of New England in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Flaim still vividly recalls the moments he stood on the Olympic podium.

"It's just a very, very sweet victory," Flaim said. "You look back at all of the years of sacrifice and dedication. It's a great feeling to be able to win it, and then all of the people who had a hand in what you accomplished also feel that moment."

Flaim's love for skating developed while he was growing up on the south shore of Massachusetts, where he competed with a local speed skating club. After watching Eric Heiden win five gold medals in speed skating at the 1980 Winter Olympics, becoming an Olympic champion became Flaim's ultimate goal.

That led Flaim to leave for Milwaukee to train and attend high school. From there, he nabbed a spot on the team for the 1988 Olympics in Calgary, Alberta.