    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower and trading volatile again after yesterday's late selling led to a flat close. We get more earnings reports on Thursday and the weekly jobless claims data.

    -The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is now up to 2.86 percent. The Bank of England has just called for rate hikes sooner and faster in a hawkish forecast.

    -Twitter shares are soaring in the pre-market after reporting its first ever net profit.

