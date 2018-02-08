Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower and trading volatile again after yesterday's late selling led to a flat close. We get more earnings reports on Thursday and the weekly jobless claims data.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is now up to 2.86 percent. The Bank of England has just called for rate hikes sooner and faster in a hawkish forecast.

-Twitter shares are soaring in the pre-market after reporting its first ever net profit.