North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympic Games has been lauded as a step in the right direction, with South Korea rolling out the red carpet for its estranged neighbor.

But this optimism has not extended beyond the Korean peninsula, with experts believing that it will be back to "business as usual" once the games have ended.

North Korea — or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) — is sending a delegation of around 280 people to the Winter Games in the ski resort of Pyeongyang, South Korea. The team includes athletes, cheerleaders, an arts troupe, journalists and high-profile officials.

But while the games have opened up channels of sport, culture and dialogue between the two countries, analysts told CNBC that not much will change long-term.