Less than 40% of workers negotiated their salary during their last job offer

Forty-six percent of men reported having negotiated for a higher salary but just 34 percent of women did. This difference could be one factor that is fueling the gender pay gap.

Age also played a factor in determining a worker's likelihood of entering salary negotiations. About 45 percent of workers between the ages of 18 and 34, 40 percent of those between the ages of 25 and 54 and just 30 percent of those over 55 negotiated.

By not negotiating for more money, workers could be missing out on some serious cash. "The average U.S. employee could be earning $7,528, or 13.3 percent, more per year than his or her current annual base salary," estimates Glassdoor. "Many Americans could be earning more by becoming more informed about their market value."

Choosing not to negotiate can also hurt you in the long run says Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half. "Failing to negotiate can damage earning potential over the long term since raises and bonuses are often a percentage of base salary," he tells CNBC Make It. "It's more important than ever for both parties to research market conditions thoroughly to pave the way for realistic, productive discussions."