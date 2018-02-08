'Prestigious' Wynn properties would be a great trophy for Asian conglomerates, investor says

Steve Wynn's resignation as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts has made the properties a prime target, now more so than ever, according to one investor.
"Acquisition target? Absolutely," Matthew Ossolinski, chairman of Ossolinski Holdings, told CNBC Thursday while discussing the future of Wynn's empire.
"These are some of the most prestigious casino properties in all of Asia, and this would be a jewel in the crown for a large Asian conglomerate which would be happy to, I think, pay a premium to have this sort of prestigious trophy buy," he said.