The coolest tech innovations you'll see at South Korea's 2018 Winter Olympics

Already known as a booming tech hub, South Korea is gearing up to impress the world with cutting-edge innovations at next month's 2018 Winter Olympics.

Lost in the airport? Not to worry, there are talking robot guides for that. But what if you don't speak Korean? Have no fear — these robots speak English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese. What about transport between the PyeongChang event's 12 venues? Hyundai's self-driving buses have you covered.

These are just some of the next-level technologies that South Korea will be implementing for the Winter Games, with more than 655,000 tickets sold so far.