    ×

    Markets

    The market's tanking: Here are the stocks leading the plunge

    • Stocks currently in a bear market include General Electric, Chipotle and Macy's.
    • Names currently in a correction include UPS, Whirlpool and AT&T.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    More than 300 S&P companies reach correction levels   

    There are 339 companies in the S&P 500 at correction levels or better, 82 of those at bear market levels.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ULTA
    ---
    HPE
    ---
    UAA
    ---
    CMG
    ---
    GE
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...