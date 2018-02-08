The market's tanking: Here are the stocks leading the plunge

There are 339 companies in the S&P 500 at correction levels or better, 82 of those at bear market levels.
- Bear market notables (20 percent or greater from their 52-week high) include: General Electric, Chipotle, Under Armour, Hewlett Packard, Ulta Beauty, AMD, Walgreens, Macy's and more (see table below for full details).
- Correction level notables (10 percent or greater from their 52-week high) include: Apple, Nvidia, Netflix, Whirlpool, UPS, Pultegroup, Merck, Southwest, AT&T, Chevron, P&G, Intel, Caterpillar, CVS Health, 3M, GM, Comcast, UnitedHealth, Disney, eBay (see table below for full details).