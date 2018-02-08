TKTKTKTKTKT

The most important M&A transaction of 2018 is probably the biggest deal of 2016.

As AT&T and Time Warner plan to go into court to defend their $85 billion deal, deal makers will be watching raptly from the wings. The trial, set to begin in March, will mark first time the DOJ has tried a vertical acquisition case since 1977.

A break with precedent, like blocking a vertical integration deal, would force advisers to reassess all that they had previously accepted as certain. It would mean deals they previously thought would sure to be approved would now be under doubt.

This uncertainty would extend to Disney's acquisition of $52.4 billion worth of assets from 21st Century Fox, which will test the administration's attitude toward movie studio combination. It may even reach, though less likely, upcoming deal talks between CBS and Viacom.

Meantime, the Trump administration is dragging its feel on other deal approvals. Last week, the Justice Department requested more information on CVS Health's plan to acquire Aetna.

As the investors and corporates await more clarity on the Trump's approach to regulation, the stock market has been ticking further and further up raising to record highs. (Though this week's tail-spin has somewhat dampened the party).

Equity valuations reached a post-crisis peak in 2017, with the median forward price to earnings ratio of 17.9 times globally 19.8 in the U.S, according to a report by Citi's Financial Strategy and Solutions Group. As their stock prices rise, so too has the price of their targets. That may become a deal hindrance in of itself.

If acquirers this year look to their own inflated stock prices level the playing field, it would be a change of course from last year. Acquirers in 2017 largely funded their deals in cash.

The value of deals year to date surged to $398 billion, according to Dealogic, the greatest since 2000. At the same time, the number of deals to date is at its lowest world-wide since 2005.

Still, corporate drives for M&A remain strong. There is clarity on the new tax code and, on a relative basis, low interest rates.

Companies across all industries are faced with rapid technological transformation which, in many cases, can only be addressed through deal making.

"In every industry, there is an aspect of technological disruption that is happening or will happen. What we're seeing that's different now is more companies are willing to address that through M&A," said Anu Aiyengar head of mergers and acquisitions for North America at J.P. Morgan.

They will also largely have more fire power to counter stock market losses, thanks to a lower headline corporate tax rate and access to cash abroad.

"It's not as if companies are going to say, 'oh I'm only going to bring it back if I have the use.' You have to pay the tax, and that makes companies more likely to bring back and use the cash, and we expect some of that will go to M&A," said Robin Rankin, co-head of mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse.