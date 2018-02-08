Trump sharply cuts back an Obama-era office for speeding up federal technology

President Donald Trump has shrunk the size of an office created by President Barack Obama to speed up federal technology, a new report says.

Known as 18F, the unit within the General Services Administration has fewer than half the 300 workers it had 18 months ago, according to Fedscoop, a website that tracks tech news in government.

The reported 18F attrition rate during the government's last fiscal year, which ended in September, outpaced that of the federal payroll as a whole, other figures show.

According to a report last month from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the federal government employed 2.088 million workers on Sept. 30, 2017, down slightly from 2.097 million a year earlier.

Obama created 18F after website problems slowed initial sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act. The office was tasked with getting government departments to adopt more user-friendly technologies.

Since then, though, other efforts have sprung up outside of government to help improve American's access to online services.

One, called Code for America, has implemented technology-improvement projects that it says have reduced the average time to fill out applications for some federal and state services.

