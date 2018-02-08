Warren Buffett and Jimmy Buffett took a DNA test to see if they're related

Although musician Jimmy Buffett's wealth is nowhere near the roughly $83 billion held by legendary investor Warren Buffett, the two Buffetts share both a family name and an ability to succeed. Is it possible they're related?

After all, Margaritaville is no longer a fictional place for those who've had one too many frothy boat drinks: It's now a empire comprised of branded hotels, restaurants, beer and merchandise emblazoned with slogans like "it's five o' clock somewhere."

It's lucrative, too. Jimmy Buffett was worth an estimated $550 million as of 2016, according to Forbes. And the 71-year-old has become "a well-preserved businessman" who wears shoes almost everywhere nowadays and is richer than fellow musician Bruce Springsteen, according to a colorful new profile in the New York Times.

So Jimmy and Warren did have cause to wonder if they were perhaps related, and they even took a 23andMe DNA test together to find out, The Times reports.