Your first trade for Thursday, February 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Gilead.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Apple.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of U.S. Steel.

Guy Adami is a buyer of the CME Group.

Trader disclosure: On February 7, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AAPL, AEO, AKS, AMAT, CELG, CHK, CTL, DSW, EEM, FCX, FXI, GDX, HBI, IBM, JPM, KMI, KRE, MAC, OA, OIH,ORCL, OXY, PBR, RIG, SVU, V, XLE, XOM, XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, C, DLTR, GILD, GIS, GM, GS, HBI, INTC, KMI, KMX, KO, LOW, LVS, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, PG, STZ, TGT, TPX, UPS, WDC, WYNN, XOM. Bought calls BAC, GILD, SPY. Sold calls GS. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short TBT calls. Her firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.



