10 ways the web and internet have transformed our lives

From AltaVista — which was launched in the mid 1990s and shut down in 2013 — to Google, Yahoo, Baidu and Bing, search engines allow users to enter keywords and sift through billions of websites to find the information they need.

The number of queries being processed by search engines is huge and Google.com is the web's number one website, with Baidu.com ranking fourth, according to rankings site Alexa.com, a subsidiary of Amazon.