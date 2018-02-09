Investors weren't relishing the idea of a government shutdown, but don't appear terribly excited with what they got in its place.

A budget that increases discretionary spending by nearly $300 billion in the coming years helped fuel worries that profligate federal spending would set of a chain reaction that triggers a recession, and ends the bull market in stocks.

The market whipped back and forth Friday, hours after the bipartisan agreement came about that ended a blink-and-you-missed-it government shutdown. While the threat of a prolonged impasse went away, the accord's long-term ramifications will not.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget broke down what the numbers will mean to the nation's fiscal picture: An addition of $420 billion to the national debt over the next 10 years, due to interest payments, and a deficit of more $2 trillion of annual deficits by 2027 if the tax cuts passed at the end of 2017 are made permanent.

Those projections don't even touch infrastructure spending. If President Donald Trump gets his way, before year's end the nation will be engaged in a $1.5 trillion program to upgrade public transportation, roads, bridges and other public works projects.