Bill Murray on the Hollywood reckoning: 'If people are monstrous, it eventually comes back'

Comedian and entrepreneur Bill Murray told CNBC on Friday that the climate in Hollywood has changed following numerous women coming forward to tell their experiences with sexual harassment.

"If people are monstrous, it eventually comes back," Murray said in an interview on "Squawk Box." "We get justice, but we don't get it when we want it. ...This is unusual. People are getting their justice rather quickly."

The #MeToo movement became a social force after The New York Times' blockbuster expose in October revealed a pattern of sexual abuse and unwanted physical contact by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.