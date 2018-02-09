One of tech's most iconic CEOs wants us all to eat crickets 1 Hour Ago | 01:18

Former Cisco CEO John Chambers says we'll all be eating insects in 10 years.

"The next form of protein will be cricket power," Chambers told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Friday.

"We're running out of geographic area to even grow the meat products and the agriculture products as the population expands worldwide," he said. "The damage you do to the environment when you produce a pound of beef — and I'm a roast beef guy — is seven times what you do if you [farm] through robotic cricket farming capability."

Chambers is an investor in robotic cricket farm operator Aspire Food Group. The company uses "proprietary sensor technology and internet-of-things to capture real-time data on our insects," according to its website.

The Texas-based commercial cricket farm produces and sells cricket granola, cricket flour and whole roasted crickets.

"Our bodies digest protein from insects or meat much easier than we do from traditional plants," Chambers said. "The majority of the protein that we absorb 10 years from now will be from insects."

He added, "Your kids are going to love it."