Cramer reviews the Dow's 10 biggest losers during the sell-off   

Even in a gyrating market like this one, sometimes the bargains are right in front of you, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday as the major averages lifted from their lows.

"I don't want to say that the pain is over, but you should certainly prepare for more days like today. Remember, we've seen this movie before. The last time the market got crushed like we've seen over the last week was in January of 2016," the "Mad Money" host said. "It turned out to be an epic buying opportunity, as the market rallied 10,000 points over the next two years."

As focused as Cramer was on finding good buys, he also wanted to get a better sense of the market layout.

"You need to be systematic with your bargain hunting, so ... I want to go over the 10 biggest recent decliners in the Dow Jones Industrial average."