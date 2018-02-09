Cramer's game plan: No common stock is safe until the volatility bets unravel   

On Monday, Cramer wanted investors to keep an eye on the risky, leveraged funds that enable traders to bet against volatility, defined as the amount of uncertainty in the size and direction of changes in the market and most commonly tracked by the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX.

"These funds led the market down today and when they started to rebound, they took the market with them," Cramer said.

"As much as I hate them and I think they are useless and a pox on your portfolio, they are totally and completely and utterly in charge, and do not let anyone else tell you otherwise."

The "Mad Money" host argued that these trading instruments made the sell-off significantly worse by forcing the hedge fund managers who bought them to cover their losses when volatility spiked. To do that, the managers sold S&P 500 futures, sending stocks lower.

"These trades need to be unwound in full, and you can watch the process play out by following these three toxic volatility instruments: the UVXY, the VXX and the TVIX," Cramer said.

"So put those symbols up on your monitor. They're the proximate cause of the decline and they'll tell us all we need to know at 9:30 a.m. If they open down big, we might be in the clear. Up big, and I'm going to tell you, we resume that sell-off that we saw intraday."