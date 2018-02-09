Cramer's game plan: No common stock is safe until the volatility bets unravel   

Coca-Cola: With a new CEO at the helm and the stock down at buyable levels, yielding 3.5 percent, Coca-Cola's prospects looked healthy to Cramer ahead of its Friday report.
Kraft Heinz: Like with Coca-Cola, Cramer was confident in Kraft Heinz's management and steady dividend.
"I suspect they have something up their sleeve to turn things around because oh my, has it been a horrible stock," he said.
Deere: Shares of Deere are down far from their highs, but that didn't stop Cramer's optimistic outlook.
"The agriculture feed-the-world trade is very much 'game on,'" he said. "After years of pain management, Deere's become quite adept at telling its story. I really like it ahead of the quarter."
Newell Brands: A proxy fight at the upper echelons of Newell Brands has complicated the outlook for the consumer products company.
After Newell bought Jarden, Newell CEO Michael Polk forecast good times ahead. But the plan went awry, causing former Jarden CEO Martin Franklin to recruit an activist fund to try and oust Polk and Newell's entire board.
"Polk's tried his best, but he's really dropped the ball and he's cost shareholders fortunes in doing so," Cramer said. "If the company can report a good quarter on Friday, maybe he keeps his job. A bad one? I think Franklin unseats the whole lot of them. And that's how much pain's been inflicted here."