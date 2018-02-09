After a week of unprecedented point drops on major market indexes, it's no wonder investors may be feeling a little nauseous.

"Don't panic," said strategist David Kelly, despite the dramatic market swings.

Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said it's reasonable to expect the stock market to have a correction after last year's record run. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all had their best years in four years in 2017.

"It is a course correction. It's not a panic sell-off," Kelly told CNBC.

"It's a reminder to people there's no such thing as a free lunch in the stock market," he added.