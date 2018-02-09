Mark Cuban reveals 3 secrets for growing a successful business

Mark Cuban is a billionaire — more than three times over, according to Forbes — and a star of ABC's hit reality television show, "Shark Tank." He's become an icon of entrepreneurship.

One of the reasons Cuban's narrative is so inspiring to entrepreneurs is that he achieved extraordinary success having come from a humble background.

"I grew up in a working class family," Cuban said in an interview on "Shark Tank." His father installed upholstery in cars and his mom worked a rotation of odd jobs. "People thought I might go work at a mill. My mom wanted me to learn how to lay carpet because she was concerned about my future.

"Nobody had high hopes for me," Cuban said. "But I was a hustler."

Indeed, Cuban resold baseball cards, stamps and coins as a kid to make money. He went on to graduate from Indiana University in 1981 and after quitting or being fired from three jobs, Cuban decided to start his own company.