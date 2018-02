A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Thursday saw another 1,000+ point drop in the Dow Jones industrials average.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is down to 2.82 percent.

BUDGET BATTLES

-The Senate and then the House voted to end the brief government shutdown early this morning and pass a two-year budget deal that increases spending by more than $300 billion.