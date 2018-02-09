    ×

    Investing

    Shares of Equifax dive because data breach was reportedly worse than everyone thought

    • Equifax said last year that personal information for 145.5 million consumers was compromised in a data breach over the summer.
    • In a document it submitted to the Senate Banking Committee, Equifax said cyberthieves got tax ID numbers, email addresses and drivers' license information, the WSJ reports.
    Equifax trading information and the company logo are displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Equifax trading information and the company logo are displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    Shares of Equifax dove Friday after a newspaper said the credit rating company's data breach last year was worse than reported.

    The stock was down 4.5 percent in early afternoon trading and are down 6.5 percent this year.

    Equifax disclosed in September that personal information for 145.5 million consumers had been hacked from its computer systems over the summer, including names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and addresses.

    The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the company has submitted a document to the Senate Banking Committee saying cyberthieves also accessed tax identification numbers, email addresses and drivers' license information.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EFX
    ---