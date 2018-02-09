Shares of Equifax dive because data breach was reportedly worse than everyone thought

Shares of Equifax dove Friday after a newspaper said the credit rating company's data breach last year was worse than reported.

The stock was down 4.5 percent in early afternoon trading and are down 6.5 percent this year.

Equifax disclosed in September that personal information for 145.5 million consumers had been hacked from its computer systems over the summer, including names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and addresses.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the company has submitted a document to the Senate Banking Committee saying cyberthieves also accessed tax identification numbers, email addresses and drivers' license information.