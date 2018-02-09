Steve Bannon warns: 'Anti-patriarchy movement' is going to be bigger than the tea party

Steve Bannon has a dire warning for President Donald Trump: The "anti-patriarchy movement" is going to dramatically alter the power structure in the U.S.

"I think it's going to unfold like the tea party, only bigger," the former White House chief strategist told Bloomberg News. "It's not Me Too. It's not just sexual harassment. It's an anti-patriarchy movement."

He added: "Time's up on 10,000 years of recorded history. This is coming. This is real."

Bannon made the comments during a running commentary on Trump's State of the Union address at the end of January – before a scandal erupted about a top Trump aide, Rob Porter, was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives. The White House, particularly chief of staff John Kelly, has come under fire for its response to the allegations.

Before issuing more critical responses to the Porter scandal, Kelly and the White House praised the one-time staff secretary, even as photos of one of his wives' bruised face was published.

White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters on Thursday: "I think it's fair to say we all could have done better over the few hours or last few days in dealing with this situation."

Trump himself weighed in Friday, praising Porter's work at the White House and wishing him well.

Bannon said he believes Trump and the White House recently softened positions on some issues, including immigration, because they're worried about a decline in white women's approval of the president. "It's a total free fall," he told Bloomberg.

At one moment, according to the Bloomberg story, Bannon commented on the potentially symbolic wardrobe choice of first lady Melania Trump as she entered the House chamber just before her husband's speech. "She's wearing suffragette white," he said. "Suck on that."

Bannon departed the White House in August after a tumultuous tenure as Trump's chief strategist. Previously, he was head of Trump's presidential campaign, helping to steer the real estate mogul and reality TV star to a shocking victory in the 2016 race for the White House.

Bannon, who also used to be in charge of right-wing news outlet Breitbart, fell out of grace with Trump and much of the conservative establishment in January with the publication of Michael Wolff's incendiary tell-all, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." In the book, Wolff quotes Bannon making a number of extreme claims while slamming adult Trump children Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Bannon eventually expressed regret for the comments.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.