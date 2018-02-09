Financial advisors say the general rule of thumb is to ignore the volatility if you are invested for the long-term. If you need the money soon, the stock market typically isn't the best place for your short-term goals.

These stories from CNBC's Personal Finance team can help you determine a course of action that reflects your individual goals, including when you would need the money you now have in stocks:

How to ride out a wild market

Even if you knew the stock market's gains wouldn't last forever, dramatic swings and drops can still be nerve-wracking. Yet steep declines in major stock market averages don't translate into dire consequences for your long-term investments. Here's what to do — and not to do — now.

If you're near retirement, here's your safe harbor from market volatility

Retirees and those approaching retirement can't diversify away all of the risk in their portfolios, but they can certainly protect some of their savings against market gyrations. Here are some of the ways to protect assets you'll need in the short-term.

Investors in these popular funds should brace for a wild ride

Target-date funds — which gradually move from riskier investments to more conservative options as you near retirement — are the go-to choice for many 401(k) retirement savers. If you are decades away from retirement, your target-date fund is likely invested heavily in stocks.