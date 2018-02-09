The 5 US states with the most athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

This year, Colorado produced the most Winter Olympians, including five Alpine skiers, seven freestyle skiers and seven snowboarders. Six winter Olympians hail from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, but the city with the most Olympians is Park City, Utah, which has eight athletes to cheer for this year.

According to NPR, sunny California comes in second, with 22 athletes. Six of the 14 American Olympic figure skaters hail from the Golden State.

One of those Californian Olympians is bobsledder Carlo Valdes. Valdes tells CNBC Make It that the secret to athletic success is confidence.

"You always have to go in there confident," he says. "Work hard, keep your head down and always control what you can control. If you focus on those things, you'll be very successful."

Californian figure skater Mirai Nagasu agrees. "When someone really, truly believes in themselves, magic happens," she tells CNBC Make It. "The possibilities are endless."

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.

