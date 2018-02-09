VISIT CNBC.COM

The 5 US states with the most athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Over the next few weeks, Americans across the country will be cheering for 242 Olympic athletes as they attempt to skate, ski and sled their way to victory at the the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to an analysis by NPR, this year's Winter Olympians hail from 32 different states, including Alaska, Texas and Florida — but over 40 percent come from just five states.

Check out the five states sending the most athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympians:

5. Utah

Athletes: 16

4. New York

Athletes: 18

3. Minnesota

Athletes: 19

2. California

Athletes: 22

1. Colorado

Athletes: 31

Abbie Parr | Getty Images
Several members of Team USA

This year, Colorado produced the most Winter Olympians, including five Alpine skiers, seven freestyle skiers and seven snowboarders. Six winter Olympians hail from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, but the city with the most Olympians is Park City, Utah, which has eight athletes to cheer for this year.

According to NPR, sunny California comes in second, with 22 athletes. Six of the 14 American Olympic figure skaters hail from the Golden State.

One of those Californian Olympians is bobsledder Carlo Valdes. Valdes tells CNBC Make It that the secret to athletic success is confidence.

"You always have to go in there confident," he says. "Work hard, keep your head down and always control what you can control. If you focus on those things, you'll be very successful."

Californian figure skater Mirai Nagasu agrees. "When someone really, truly believes in themselves, magic happens," she tells CNBC Make It. "The possibilities are endless."

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.

