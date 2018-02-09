The University of Wisconsin-Madison has joined the growing list of colleges that now offer free tuition to certain students.

Called "Bucky's Tuition Promise," the program will cover four years of tuition and fees for in-state students whose family's annual household adjusted gross income is $56,000 or less.

"We are saying to these Wisconsin families, in the clearest and most concise way possible, that if your student applies here and is accepted, we will cover the cost of tuition and fees — plain and simple," said Derek Kindle, director of the UW-Madison Office of Student Financial Aid, in a statement.