Your first trade for Friday, February 9

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Apple.

Dan Nathan is a buyer of Square.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Allstate.

Trader disclosure: On February 8, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.

Her firm is long AAPL, ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen's firm bought AAPL. Dan Nathan is long INTC, SQ. Dan is short SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

