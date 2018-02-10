Apple's HomePod sounds great but you should probably just buy a Sonos 1 Hour Ago | 02:14

Apple's new HomePod smart speaker sounds great, but most folks should probably just buy a Sonos instead.

The HomePod is Apple's first foray into the speaker market. With Apple's Siri voice assistant built in, the device is Apple's $350 response to the Amazon Echo and Google Home and it's made only for iPhone and iPad users. If you use an Android phone, this isn't for you.

While the audio performance is superior to that of its rivals, Siri isn't as smart as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And if audio if your primary concern, you can save a ton of money buying a Sonos.

I'll explain.