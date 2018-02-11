Tell us what you think: What should investors do first if stock markets drop further?

U.S. stock indexes finished last week with losses after the rout in global equity markets.

Both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 lost 5.2 percent last week. At their week-lows last week, the indexes also moved into correction territory.

Asian and European markets also posted heavy declines. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were down 11.38 percent and 11.88 percent, respectively, from their 52-week highs as of Friday. The moves put those indexes in correction territory.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 8.7 percent below its 52-week high on Friday.

The sell-off was first triggered stateside when a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report earlier this month had investors jittery over the Federal Reserve potentially raising interest rates more than three times this year to tackle inflation.

Aside from the rise in U.S. bond yields, the massive declines were also attributed to program trading and volatility trades.