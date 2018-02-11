Five steps to making it as a global business leader

Fancy yourself the next Jamie Dimon, Mary Barra, Indra Nooyi or Bob Iger?

It's a difficult journey to the top of any business, requiring hard work, long hours and some serious commitment.

But there are some simple moves you can take early on in your career that can help set you apart from the crowd, according to global leadership development agency the Center for Creative Leadership.

The strategies can be broken down into five steps, Sunil Puri, CCL's director of research, innovation and product development for Asia Pacific told CNBC Make It.