India is set to experience massive shipping industry growth, so Dubai-based port operator DP World is looking into ways to get involved in logistics and transport infrastructure in the country,

Speaking to CNBC at the World Government Summit over the weekend in Dubai, DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said he was optimistic about India's shipping industry.

"India is going to be the biggest growth. We feel it. And there are many initiatives by the Indian prime minister to basically increase production ... the ease of doing business, the financial systems, all that means there is going to be growth," he added.

Although the ease of doing business in India is improving and things are getting done faster, Bin Sulayem said infrastructure is still a problem — it takes a long time to move cargo into the city.

That problem is exacerbated by the state of trucking in the country.

"The problem is trucking is difficult in India. So we are looking at waterways, rivers, transportation. That will simplify the operations that we have," he said.