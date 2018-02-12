Amazon is cutting hundreds of employees to shift resources to fast-growing businesses

The evolution of Jeff Bezos: See if you can recognize him through the years 3:57 PM ET Tue, 18 July 2017 | 00:51

While Amazon supports thousands of jobs, the layoffs are in sharp contrast to its rapid expansion over the past few years. It created 130 thousand jobs worldwide last year, not including the nearly 90 thousand it added with its acquisition of Whole Foods. It has nearly four thousand corporate jobs currently open in Seattle and 12 thousand world worldwide.

"As part of our annual planning process, we are making head count adjustments across the company — small reductions in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. "For affected employees, we work to find roles in the areas where we are hiring."

The layoffs follow a rumored hiring freeze put in place late last year. In December, it was reported that Amazon was sharply cutting down on hiring, the first sign of a slowdown in Amazon's rapid expansion over the past few years. Amazon also had the smallest number of open positions from August to December of last year, making it the slowest hiring four-month period for Amazon in King County.

The change in Amazon's hiring plan comes as the e-commerce giant seeks the location for its second headquarters. Amazon has drawn 238 bids from 54 different regions across North America for the second headquarters, and has narrowed it down to 20 finalists last month. Amazon said the winning city will get over $5 billion in investment and employ over 50,000 people.