    Apple, these other stocks have led this monster bounce from last week’s lows

    • Major U.S. stock indexes climbed more than 5 percent Monday from their lows hit Friday, when stocks posted their worst week in two years.
    • Apple, Amazon.com and Netflix were among the top gainers, while semiconductor stocks Micron, Lam Research and Advanced Micro Devices also led advancers.
    • MercadoLibre, a Latin American e-commerce company, was also among the stocks leading the market recovery.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures on stage during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on March 9, 2015 in San Francisco, California
    Getty Images
    Apple, Amazon.com and Netflix were among the top gainers as stocks rebounded Monday from multi-month lows hit Friday.

    Semiconductor stocks Micron, Lam Research and Advanced Micro Devices also led advancers, as did MercadoLibre, a Latin American e-commerce company.

    Some stocks were moving on company-specific news.

    CSRA soared 31 percent Monday after news General Dynamics would acquire the government IT contractor for $6.8 billion.

    Cboe Global Markets gained 3.3 percent Monday, steadying after a drop of 20 percent last week. The exchange reported quarterly results that narrowly missed expectations, after reporting higher expenses.

    Some of the exchange's better known products are focused on market volatility. Many hedge funds and individual investors bet heavily on calm markets, and found themselves on the wrong side of the trade when the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX) spiked to its highest in more than two years Tuesday.

    Major U.S. stock indexes climbed nearly 5 percent or more Monday from their lows hit Friday, when stocks posted their worst week in two years.

