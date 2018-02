Boston Dynamics has proven that you can teach a robot dog new tricks. On Monday, the company, which is owned by SoftBank, showed its SpotMini bot opening a door using its extendable arm/neck. The robot made its debut in a video last year, sorting through recycling, putting away dishes and climbing stairs of a home. At just over two and a half feet tall, it's the smaller version of the company's Spot robot, which was introduced in 2015. It still doesn't know how to unlock your door — yet.