Democrats need more than just opposition to President Donald Trump to gain congressional seats in November's elections, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.
The New York Democrat said he understands midterms often serve as a referendum on the president, and Trump has endured low approval ratings since he took office. But Schumer believes Democrats need a strong economic message, as well, if they are going to win a majority in the House or Senate.
"You cannot just run against Donald Trump," Schumer said, speaking next to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at an event at the University of Louisville. "And it is the job of we Democrats to put together a strong, cohesive, economic group of proposals aimed at the middle class and those struggling to get there."
Democrats need to promote policies like cutting the costs of student loans, increasing access to rural broadband and boosting the availability of child care, he argued. Schumer added that his party needs to "focus like a laser" on economic issues.