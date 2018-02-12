European markets rebound after worst week in years, Heineken shares down 1.8%

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent in early trade with all major bourses and sectors in positive territory.

In Asia, stocks advanced continuing the rebound seen on Wall Street last Friday. The Dow rose 1.38 percent on Friday but still posted its worst week in two years.

Speaking to CNBC Sunday, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde noted that "there's been a market correction of anywhere between 6 to 9 percent" and she described it as "a welcome correction."

Back in Europe, investors also focused on earnings reports. Heineken shares fell 1.8 percent after the brewer lowered its margin growth target.

Meanwhile, Victrex, the British-based supplier of high performance polymer solutions, rose to the top of the benchmark after a ratings upgrade. Delivery Hero, also saw strong gains after a price target upgrade from J.P. Morgan.